Traffic crash reported at entrance to Sandwich High School

Traffic crash reported at entrance to Sandwich High School

December 14, 2021

SANDWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported at the entrance to Sandwich High School on Quaker Meetinghouse Road shortly after 2 PM Tuesday. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but no serious injuries were reported. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

