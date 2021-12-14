SANDWICH – A two-vehicle crash was reported at the entrance to Sandwich High School on Quaker Meetinghouse Road shortly after 2 PM Tuesday. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital but no serious injuries were reported. Sandwich Police are investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash reported at entrance to Sandwich High School
December 14, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
