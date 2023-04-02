BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 westbound in Bourne around 9:20 AM Sunday morning. The crash happened a short distance before the Sagamore Bridge. Two vehicles suffered heavy damage in the collision. One person was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. A second victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which added to delays approaching the construction zone on the bridge.
Traffic crash reported on Route 6 westbound before Sagamore Bridge
April 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
