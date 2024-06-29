You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash reported on Route 6 westbound just before Sagamore Bridge

Traffic crash reported on Route 6 westbound just before Sagamore Bridge

June 29, 2024

BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 westbound just before the Sagamore Bridge about 1:45 PM Saturday. The collision sent one person to a hospital for evaluation. One lane was open but there were delays approaching the bridge. Further details were not immediately available.

