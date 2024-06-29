BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 westbound just before the Sagamore Bridge about 1:45 PM Saturday. The collision sent one person to a hospital for evaluation. One lane was open but there were delays approaching the bridge. Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash reported on Route 6 westbound just before Sagamore Bridge
June 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
