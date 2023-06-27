You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash results in vehicle fire at busy Harwich intersection

Traffic crash results in vehicle fire at busy Harwich intersection

June 27, 2023

HARWICH – A traffic crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire in Harwich. It happened about 8:45 AM Tuesday on Main Street (Route 28) at Bank Street. No injuries were reported. Firefighters doused the fire. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The crash and fire are under investigation by Harwich Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 