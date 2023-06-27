HARWICH – A traffic crash resulted in one of the vehicles catching fire in Harwich. It happened about 8:45 AM Tuesday on Main Street (Route 28) at Bank Street. No injuries were reported. Firefighters doused the fire. Traffic was detoured around the scene. The crash and fire are under investigation by Harwich Police.
Traffic crash results in vehicle fire at busy Harwich intersection
June 27, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
