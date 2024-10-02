You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash sends car into woods in Brewster

October 2, 2024

BREWSTER – A two-vehicle crash sent one car into the woods in Brewster. The collision happened about 1 PM Wednesday on Main Street (Route 6A) just east of Millstone Road. Three people were evaluated for injuries. Traffic was backed up in the area while the scene was worked.

