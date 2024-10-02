BREWSTER – A two-vehicle crash sent one car into the woods in Brewster. The collision happened about 1 PM Wednesday on Main Street (Route 6A) just east of Millstone Road. Three people were evaluated for injuries. Traffic was backed up in the area while the scene was worked.
Traffic crash sends car into woods in Brewster
October 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
