Traffic crash sends vehicle into woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth

January 3, 2025

YARMOUTH – A vehicle crash sent one car into the woods on Route 6 in Yarmouth. The collision happened on the westbound side before Willow Street (Exit 72). All occupants were able to get out of the vehicles and were evaluated by EMTs. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic slowdowns until the scene was cleared.

