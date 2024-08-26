Traffic crash shuts down Sandwich Road in Bourne

BOURNE – A traffic crash sometime after 3 PM Monday resulted in the closure of Sandwich Road. The extent of injuries was not immediately known. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.

As Cape Wide News reported yesterday another crash happened in nearly the same spot: “One person was injured in the latest in a series of crashes on Sandwich Road in Bourne. This collision happened sometime after 4 PM Sunday near the split before the State Police Rotary. Firefighters had to extricate the driver which resulted in the road being closed until the scene was cleared. The victim appeared to have escaped serious injuries. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.

Late Saturday evening a night a head-on crash on the same road left one person seriously injured.”