HARWICH – A traffic crash slowed the morning commute in Harwich. The collision happened about 8:30 AM Monday morning on Route 6 westbound near the Route 124 exit. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Traffic crash slows morning commute on Route 6 in Harwich
July 29, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
