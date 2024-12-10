You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Bourne

Traffic crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Bourne

December 10, 2024

BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 28 in Bourne sometime after 3:30 PM Tuesday. It happened southbound at Waterhouse Road. Air bags deployed in both vehicles and EMTs evaluated victims for injuries. Bourne Police are investigating the collision which caused traffic slowdowns in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 