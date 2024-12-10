BOURNE – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Route 28 in Bourne sometime after 3:30 PM Tuesday. It happened southbound at Waterhouse Road. Air bags deployed in both vehicles and EMTs evaluated victims for injuries. Bourne Police are investigating the collision which caused traffic slowdowns in the area.
Traffic crash slows traffic on Route 28 in Bourne
December 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Love Live Local Invites Cape Codders To Take Holiday Pledge
- Barnstable Land Trust Teams Up With Conservation Groups For Outdoor Fun On New Year’s Day
- Bourne Accepting Grant Applications From Opioid Settlement Fund
- Yarmouth Holds Election To Fill Select Board Seat
- Former Pilgrim Power Plant Worker Suing Holtec
- Housing Assistance Moving Hyannis HQ
- Provincetown Pilot Project Addresses Flooding
- Bourne Receives $1 Million State Grant To Preserve Town Forest Space
- Cape And Islands Enters Level-1 Drought Designation
- Newly Renovated RMV Service Center Opens in South Yarmouth
- Sunday Journal – Senior Fatalities in Car Accidents are Rising, Is Public Transit the Answer?
- Cultural Center Of Cape Cod Helping Brazilian Resource Center After Fire
- RMV Reminds Motorists To Watch Out For Cars With Flood Damage