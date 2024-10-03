SANDWICH – A traffic crash caused delays for the morning commute in Sandwich. The collision, which reportedly involved a dump truck happened on Route 6 eastbound before Route 130 around 8:15 AM Thursday. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police were on scene investigating the crash.
Traffic crash slows traffic on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich
October 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
