Traffic crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

September 16, 2024

HARWICH – A tw0-vehicle collision was reported on Route 6 in Harwich shortly after 4 PM Monday. The crash happened westbound between Route 137 and Route 124. Both drivers were evaluated but declined to go to the hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until the scene was cleared.

