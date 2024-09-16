HARWICH – A tw0-vehicle collision was reported on Route 6 in Harwich shortly after 4 PM Monday. The crash happened westbound between Route 137 and Route 124. Both drivers were evaluated but declined to go to the hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the crash which caused traffic delays until the scene was cleared.
Traffic crash slows traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
September 16, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
