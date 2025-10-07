You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash slows traffic on Route 6 in West Barnstable

October 7, 2025

WEST BARNSTABLE – A two vehicle crash slowed the evening commute in West Barnstable. The collision happened on Route 6 westbound past the Route 132 exit about 5:30 PM Tuesday. Two people were evaluated for injuries but declined transport to the hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

