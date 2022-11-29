You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

Traffic crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich

November 28, 2022

SANDWICH – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly before 9 PM. The crash happened eastbound between Exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Exit 63 (Chase Road). Several people were evaluated for possible injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 