SANDWICH – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly before 9 PM. The crash happened eastbound between Exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Exit 63 (Chase Road). Several people were evaluated for possible injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area.
Traffic crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich
November 28, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Healey Announces Illegal Opioid Marketing Settlement
- Baby Center Highlights Affordable Clothing Shortage
- Falmouth Continues to Question State’s Septic System Proposal
- Whole Foods Decision to Pull Lobster Divides Groups
- Animal Rescue League Receives $20,000 Grant
- Barnstable County Announces Human Rights Awards Recipients
- Finance Expert Offers Holiday Spending Tips
- Biden Attends Tree Lighting on Nantucket
- Barnstable County OK’s Supplemental Budget for Struggling Dredge Fund
- AAA Northeast Praises Federal Passage of ‘Move Over’ Law
- Snow Plow Operators Needed Cape-Wide
- Cooperative Bank of Cape Cod Supporting Local Food Pantries
- Update: Thanksgiving Football Games Final Scores