HYANNIS – A traffic crash reportedly brought down live wires and sparked a house fire in Hyannis. Officials responded to 46 Spring Street about 9:15 PM. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. The occupants of the vehicle which struck another parked car reportedly fled on foot after the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
Traffic crash sparks house fire in Hyannis
July 12, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
