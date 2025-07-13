You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash sparks house fire in Hyannis

Traffic crash sparks house fire in Hyannis

July 12, 2025

HYANNIS – A traffic crash reportedly brought down live wires and sparked a house fire in Hyannis. Officials responded to 46 Spring Street about 9:15 PM. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. The occupants of the vehicle which struck another parked car reportedly fled on foot after the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 