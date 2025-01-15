You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

Traffic crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich

January 15, 2025

HARWICH – A traffic crash about 5:45 PM Wednesday stalled the evening commute. The collision happened westbound on Route 6 between Route 124 and Route 134 in Harwich. Two people were evaluated for injuries. The westbound lane was reported blocked with significant delays eastbound as well. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

