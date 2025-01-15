HARWICH – A traffic crash about 5:45 PM Wednesday stalled the evening commute. The collision happened westbound on Route 6 between Route 124 and Route 134 in Harwich. Two people were evaluated for injuries. The westbound lane was reported blocked with significant delays eastbound as well. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
January 15, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Fire Officials Preach Fire Safety As Open Burning Season Takes Effect
- AmeriCorps To Hold Disaster Preparedness Fair
- Governor Signs Bill Protecting Cats From Abusive Practice
- PICS: Orleans Workforce Housing Underway
- Parents Concerned Over Ongoing Mold Problem at Monomoy Middle School
- Virtual Meeting On Vineyard Wind Incident Rescheduled
- Comment Period Open For Bourne Comprehensive Wastewater Plan
- Car Crashed into Sandwich Bank
- Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Offering Public Safety Youth Education Program
- Sam Diego’s Restuarant on the Market
- Fall River man arrested after driving his car through the front doors of TD Bank in Sandwich.
- Cape Cod Tech Council Announces New Executive Director
- Barnstable County Discusses Budget Increases