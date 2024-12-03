HARWICH – A traffic crash stalled traffic on Route 6 in Harwich around 4:20 PM Tuesday. The collision happened westbound between Route 137 & Route 124. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash stalls traffic on Route 6 in Harwich
December 3, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
