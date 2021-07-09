You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crash temporarily closes Waquoit Highway in Falmouth

July 9, 2021

FALMOUTH – A traffic crash around 9 AM Friday temporarily closed a section of Waquoit Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth. The road was closed between Red Brook Road and Martin Road. No serious injuries were reported in the crash. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

