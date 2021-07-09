FALMOUTH – A traffic crash around 9 AM Friday temporarily closed a section of Waquoit Highway (Route 28) in Falmouth. The road was closed between Red Brook Road and Martin Road. No serious injuries were reported in the crash. Motorists were urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.
Traffic crash temporarily closes Waquoit Highway in Falmouth
July 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
