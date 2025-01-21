DENNIS – A traffic crash left two utility pole snapped and the vehicle overturned. The collision happened about 6:25 PM Monday on Old Bass River Road at Amanda’s Trail. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic crash with rollover damages two utility poles in Dennis
January 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
