Traffic crash with rollover damages two utility poles in Dennis

January 20, 2025

DENNIS – A traffic crash left two utility pole snapped and the vehicle overturned. The collision happened about 6:25 PM Monday on Old Bass River Road at Amanda’s Trail. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Dennis Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

