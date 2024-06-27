You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic crashes cause slowdowns on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Two separate crashes near the Quaker Meetinghouse Road exit in Sandwich caused delays for eastbound travelers on Route 6. The crashes happened shortly before 5 PM. Several people were evaluated but no serious injuries were reported. By 5:40 PM it was reported all lanes were reopened.

