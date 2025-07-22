You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic delays after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Sandwich

Traffic delays after crash leaves vehicle on its roof in Sandwich

July 22, 2025

SANDWICH – Traffic delays were reported after a crash left a vehicle on its roof in Sandwich. The collision was reported on Route 6 westbound between Chase Road and Quaker Meetinghouse Road shortly before 5:30 PM Tuesday. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Mass State Police were onscene directing traffic and investigating the cause of the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 