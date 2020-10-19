Traffic delays in Falmouth after early morning car vs pole crash



FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police are highly recommending and encouraging the public to seek alternate routes within the town which would allow them to clearly negotiate around this traffic obstacle and they should take into consideration the extra time to do so. Please review the following Summary:

On Monday October 19th at 4:22 AM, Officers of the Falmouth Police Department responded to the area of 710 Thomas B. Landers Rd at Research Road for the report of a single motor vehicle crash. A 2012 Chevy Cruze left the roadway and impacted a Utility Pole. The crash resulted in the pole being sheared off at the base and along with multiple power lines landed in the roadway blocking both lanes of travel. A DPW detour road package (signs & barricades) has been deployed to divert traffic around the roadway blockage utilizing Research Road and Technology Park Drive Roadways located within Falmouth Tech Park Industrial Zone and next to Falmouth Ice Arena. Eversource Trouble Shooter has assessed the scene and is making arrangements for work crews to be dispatched, however have not arrived at this time. This effectively created a power outage to the local residences and businesses.

Eversource is advising an estimated time for road opening to traffic is unknown. School Officials are aware of the road closure and buses will be rerouted around the closure.