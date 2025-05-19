You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic delays possible after crash on “alley” section of Route 6 in Harwich

May 19, 2025

HARWICH – A vehicle crashed into the woods on Route 6 in Harwich sometime before 8:30 AM Monday. The collision happened on the “alley” section of the highway westbound between Route 124 and Route 134. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic delays were possible in the area.

