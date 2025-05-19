HARWICH – A vehicle crashed into the woods on Route 6 in Harwich sometime before 8:30 AM Monday. The collision happened on the “alley” section of the highway westbound between Route 124 and Route 134. The driver was evaluated but appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Traffic delays were possible in the area.
Traffic delays possible after crash on “alley” section of Route 6 in Harwich
May 19, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
