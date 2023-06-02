You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic delays reported after crash on “alley” section of Route 6 in Dennis

Traffic delays reported after crash on “alley” section of Route 6 in Dennis

June 2, 2023

DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM eastbound just after the lane drop after Route 134 (Exit 78). No serious injuries were reported. Both vehicles had to be towed. Eastbound traffic was crawling by on the shoulder. Delays were likely westbound while the vehicles were removed. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

