DENNIS – A two-vehicle crash caused delays for eastbound traffic on Route 6 in Dennis. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 AM eastbound just after the lane drop after Route 134 (Exit 78). No serious injuries were reported. Both vehicles had to be towed. Eastbound traffic was crawling by on the shoulder. Delays were likely westbound while the vehicles were removed. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Traffic delays reported after crash on “alley” section of Route 6 in Dennis
June 2, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
