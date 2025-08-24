You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic jammed after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 westbound in Sandwich

Traffic jammed after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 westbound in Sandwich

August 24, 2025

SANDWICH – Three vehicles collided on Route 6 westbound shortly after 9 AM Sunday. Luckily no serious injuries were reported in the crash just before the Route 130 exit. Traffic was backed up in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

