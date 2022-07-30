You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic slowdowns after trailer overturns on Sandwich Road in Bourne

Traffic slowdowns after trailer overturns on Sandwich Road in Bourne

July 29, 2022



BOURNE – Bourne Police warned of significant delays on Sandwich Road after a crash with an overturned camper. The crash happened sometime after 6 PM near Jarvis Road. Motorists were urged to seek alternate routes.
Photos by Bourne Police/CWN

