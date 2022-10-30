TRURO -Traffic along Route 6 in Truro may be slower than usual Sunday morning. Eversource crews are evaluating this scene on the northbound side between the Truro Central School and South Highland Road. A utility pole was discovered Sunday morning leaning over after a support pole apparently failed. It did not appear a vehicle had struck the pole. With no secondary means of getting around that area, the highway is still open but traffic headed toward Provincetown may experience delays.
Traffic slowdowns possible while utility pole replaced on Route 6 in Truro
October 30, 2022
