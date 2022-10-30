You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic slowdowns possible while utility pole replaced on Route 6 in Truro

October 30, 2022

AAP/CWN

TRURO -Traffic along Route 6 in Truro may be slower than usual Sunday morning. Eversource crews are evaluating this scene  on the northbound side between the Truro Central School and South Highland Road. A utility pole was discovered Sunday morning leaning over after a support pole apparently failed. It did not appear a vehicle had struck the pole. With no secondary means of getting around that area, the highway is still open but traffic headed toward Provincetown may experience delays.

