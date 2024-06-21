Traffic stop in Yarmouth leads to crack, fentanyl arrest

YARMOUTH – A Yarmouth Police Detective observed a Toyota pickup truck driving without an inspection sticker just before 6:30 pm, Monday. The truck had been registered in September, however, it was never inspected. (Massachusetts law requires a newly registered vehicle to be inspected within seven days of registration.)

Upon stopping the truck on Station Avenue near the Union Station Plaza, the detective observed the passenger acting strangely. He also noticed a small bulge in his pocket.

Following an investigation, the passenger was ordered to exit the truck. A search yielded $1200 cash and corner ends of sandwich bags that are typically used in the drug trade.

After the detective told the passenger, Josiah Steward, 23, of Fall River, he was going to take out his partner, Canine Gauge, Steward decided to cooperate and removed 16 grams of crack cocaine and 9 grams of fentanyl that was wedged between his buttocks.

Steward was charged with Possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute (fentanyl) and Possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute (crack cocaine)