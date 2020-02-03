Traffic stop leads to drug charges in Hyannis



HYANNIS – Barnstable Police report that on Sunday at about 10:06 AM, Officer Kyle Phelan observed Joseph Tinkham of Hyannis operating a brown Jeep Cherokee in the area of Pitcher’s Way. Officer Phelan attempted to locate the vehicle in the area after he learned Tinkham’s license was suspended. A short time later a resident called the Barnstable Police to report a suspicious male had parked his brown Jeep at the end of Wagon Lane and walked into the woods. Officer Phelan conducted surveillance on the vehicle and observed Tinkham and a female exit the woods and enter the vehicle.

Officer Phelan recognized the female driving as Jessica Saunders and conducted a motor vehicle stop on Wagon Lane. While standing outside of the vehicle, Officer Phelan observed multiple items associated with the consumption and distribution of illegal narcotics. Inside the vehicle, crack cocaine, a digital scale with white powder residue and $1,967.00 in cash was located.

Tinkham and Saunder’s were placed under arrest and transported to the Barnstable Police Department. With the assistance of narcotics detection K-9 Sergeant Fullam, Officer Phelan was also able to locate an additional 8 grams of crack cocaine on Saunders person.

Tinkham and Saunders were both charged with the following:

• Possession of a class B substance with intent to distribute

• Operating after suspension of license, subsequent offense

• Conspiracy to violate the drug laws

Photo by Barnstable Police/CWN