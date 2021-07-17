You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Traffic tied up after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham near Wellfleet line

Traffic tied up after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham near Wellfleet line

July 17, 2021

EASTHAM – A three vehicle crash caused heavy traffic delays in Eastham Saturday. The crash happened sometime after 12:30 PM near the Wellfleet town line. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital while 7 others were treated and released at the scene. The collision is under investigation by Eastham Police.

