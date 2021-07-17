EASTHAM – A three vehicle crash caused heavy traffic delays in Eastham Saturday. The crash happened sometime after 12:30 PM near the Wellfleet town line. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital while 7 others were treated and released at the scene. The collision is under investigation by Eastham Police.
Traffic tied up after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in Eastham near Wellfleet line
July 17, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Yarmouth Issues Drinking Water Notice, No Action Required
- Walls Raised for Six Affordable Harwich Homes
- VaxMillions Registration Deadlines Are Approaching
- Gov. Baker Signs New $47.6B Massachusetts State Budget
- Sunday Journal – Single-Use Water Bottle Ban with Madhavi Venkatesan
- Sunday Journal – Big Nick’s Ride for the Fallen with Steve Xiarhos and Tony Shepley
- Sunday Journal – Economic Recovery with Love Live Local’s Amanda Converse
- Will Massachusetts Do Enough to Limit Evictions?
- $10 Million Rewards Bolster White House Anti-Ransomware Bid
- Health Professionals Urge Caution as Virus Cases Rise Again
- Mashpee Select Board Supports Broadband for Wampanoag Tribe
- Over $500,000 Raised During Big 3 Fishing Tournament
- Unemployment Claims Fall to 360,000, a New Pandemic Low