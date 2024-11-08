You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Trailer fire sends plumes of smoke into air in West Barnstable

Trailer fire sends plumes of smoke into air in West Barnstable

November 8, 2024

WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to calls for heavy smoke visible in West Barnstable. The investigation led crews to a location on Widgeon Lane off Maple Street where a travel trailer was heavy involved in flames. Crews worked to douse the flames and keep them from getting into nearby brush. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

