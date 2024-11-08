WEST BARNSTABLE – Firefighters responded to calls for heavy smoke visible in West Barnstable. The investigation led crews to a location on Widgeon Lane off Maple Street where a travel trailer was heavy involved in flames. Crews worked to douse the flames and keep them from getting into nearby brush. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Trailer fire sends plumes of smoke into air in West Barnstable
November 8, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
