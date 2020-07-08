BOURNE – A trailer was gutted by fire in the Sagamore section of Bourne just after 11:30 PM Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to a Williston Road location and found the trailer fully involved with some brush on fire as well. The fire was quickly knocked down. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Trailer gutted by fire in Bourne
July 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
