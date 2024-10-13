BOURNE – A trailer over turned on Route 25 eastbound about a mile before the Bourne Bridge shortly before 3:30 PM Sunday. The vehicle towing it stayed on its wheels. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was delayed in the area due to a large amount of debris in the roadway.
Trailer overturns on Route 25 east near Bourne town line
October 13, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
