Trailer overturns on Route 25 east near Bourne town line

October 13, 2024

BOURNE – A trailer over turned on Route 25 eastbound about a mile before the Bourne Bridge shortly before 3:30 PM Sunday. The vehicle towing it stayed on its wheels. No serious injuries were reported. Traffic was delayed in the area due to a large amount of debris in the roadway.

