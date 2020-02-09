MASHPEE – A crash in the 300 block of Cotuit Road shortly after 6 PM Saturday left a trailer and a small school bus on the trailer overturned. No injuries were reported. Cotuit Road was closed until the wreckage could be cleared. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident.
Trailer with small school bus overturns in Mashpee crash
February 8, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
