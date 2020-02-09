You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Trailer with small school bus overturns in Mashpee crash

Trailer with small school bus overturns in Mashpee crash

February 8, 2020

MASHPEE – A crash in the 300 block of Cotuit Road shortly after 6 PM Saturday left a trailer and a small school bus on the trailer overturned. No injuries were reported. Cotuit Road was closed until the wreckage could be cleared. Mashpee Police are investigating the incident.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 