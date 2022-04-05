Training exercise in waters off Chatham to simulate oil spill

CHATHAM – Chatham Fire reports that from approximately 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM today (Tuesday), the Mass Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) will be sponsoring an oil pollution control training exercise at the Chatham Harbormaster’s Office, and in/around Stage Harbor. The exercise will involve members of the Chatham and Harwich Fire and Harbormaster Departments, MA DEP, Sandwich Fire Department, Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department, and the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. There will be activity on land, on the water, and in the air (drone). Peat moss will be used on the water to simulate an oil release. The exercise will test first responders’ capabilities in containing a hazardous material release on the water. Please travel with caution on the water and on the roadways in the area of Stage Harbor. If you have questions or concerns please contact the Chatham Fire Department at 508-945-2324.