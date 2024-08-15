You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Transformer explosion causes power outages in parts of Barnstable and Hyannis

Transformer explosion causes power outages in parts of Barnstable and Hyannis

August 14, 2024

HYANNIS – A transformer explosion was causing power outages in parts of Hyannis and Barnstable. It happened about 7:30 PM Wednesday on Phinney’s Lane near Attuck’s Road. Firefighters extinguished several small grass fires sparked by the explosion. Eversource was called to make repairs. Phinney’s Lane was closed in the area of the explosion.

