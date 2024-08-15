HYANNIS – A transformer explosion was causing power outages in parts of Hyannis and Barnstable. It happened about 7:30 PM Wednesday on Phinney’s Lane near Attuck’s Road. Firefighters extinguished several small grass fires sparked by the explosion. Eversource was called to make repairs. Phinney’s Lane was closed in the area of the explosion.
Transformer explosion causes power outages in parts of Barnstable and Hyannis
August 14, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
