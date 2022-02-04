BREWSTER – Over 1,100 Eversource customers lost power about 9 PM Thursday. According to reports, a transformer blew on Route 137 by Hayes Lane causing the outage. Eversource line crews were enroute to make repairs. The outage was cleared around 10:30 PM.
Transformer explosion knocks out power in Brewster
February 3, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
