Transformer fire knocks out power in Bourne

May 23, 2021

BOURNE – A transformer fire knocked out power to over 500 Eversource customers in Bourne early Sunday evening. Bourne Firefighters reported that power was out in the Herring Run area of Scenic Highway. This included the lights at the Herring Run Rest Area. Please slow down and look for other cars. Power is out due to a transformer that was on fire. According to Eversource’s outage map most power was quickly restored by switching around the damaged transformer.

Earlier Sunday afternoon, another transformer issue knocked out power to about 150 customers in Harwich. It was not clear if the unusually warm weather created extra demand leading to the issues.

