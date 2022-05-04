You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Transformer fire on Route 124 in Brewster knocks out power to 900 Eversource customers

Transformer fire on Route 124 in Brewster knocks out power to 900 Eversource customers

May 4, 2022

BREWSTER – A transformer explosion along Route 124 in Brewster late Wednesday afternoon. 900 Eversource customers lost power mostly in Brewster but scattered outages were also reported in Harwich and Eastham. Line crews were working to restore service.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 