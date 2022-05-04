BREWSTER – A transformer explosion along Route 124 in Brewster late Wednesday afternoon. 900 Eversource customers lost power mostly in Brewster but scattered outages were also reported in Harwich and Eastham. Line crews were working to restore service.
Transformer fire on Route 124 in Brewster knocks out power to 900 Eversource customers
May 4, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
