Trash fire causes minor damage to Main Street Hyannis storefront

June 23, 2025

HYANNIS – A small fire involving trash bags caused minor damage to a Hyannis storefront shortly after midnight. A police officer used an extinguisher to put out most of the fire at 376 Main Street, Encantare Underwear and Loungewear. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

