Trash truck rolls over into median on Route 6 in Yarmouth

August 28, 2020

YARMOUTH – A trash truck reportedly rolled on its side in the median of Route 6 in Yarmouth about 6 AM Friday. The crash happened westbound just past exit 8. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and was evaluated by Yarmouth EMTs. The left lane westbound was closed and traffic was delayed getting through the area. The crash is under investigation by Mass State Police.

