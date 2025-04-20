You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Video: Traumatic injury victim MedFlighted from Wellfleet

Video: Traumatic injury victim MedFlighted from Wellfleet

April 19, 2025


WELLFLEET – Wellfleet rescuers responded to a traumatic injury at a residence off Old Chequessett Neck Road late Saturday afternoon. Paramedics determined the injuries were serious enough to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Station site to airlift the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Photo and video by AAP/CWN

