Video: Traumatic injury victim MedFlighted from Wellfleet



WELLFLEET – Wellfleet rescuers responded to a traumatic injury at a residence off Old Chequessett Neck Road late Saturday afternoon. Paramedics determined the injuries were serious enough to call for a MedFlight helicopter to land at the Marconi Station site to airlift the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

Photo and video by AAP/CWN

