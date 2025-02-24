DENNIS/YARMOUTH – The Dennis Police Department was notified by the Yarmouth Police Department of a planned closure of the Bass River Bridge to allow for wastewater project work to be completed on Rt 28 on the Yarmouth side of the bridge beginning on Monday, March 3, 2025. This is the information that the department received from the YPD:
The road work will be conducted on Route 28 east of Old Main/North Main Street and will take several weeks to complete. Route 28 will be closed during construction hours only, generally 7-5 Monday – Friday and the road will be paved each night.
The detour route for this project is above.
Travel alert: Bass River Bridge (Route 28) to be closed weekdays for an extended period for sewer work
February 24, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- New Rules Impacting Sandwich Short-Term Rental Owners
- Cape Cod Healthcare Planning Plymouth Urgent Care
- Barnstable And Yarmouth Offering Housing Survey To Prioritize Grant Spending
- Mass DCR Responds To Pine Beetle Issue On Washburn Island
- Steamship Authority Names New Chief Operating Officer
- Upper Cape Tech Going to State Drama Festival with “The Yellow Boat”
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Mental Health Cuts Impact with Social Worker Alan Burt
- State Loan Program Change Could Harm Town Water Projects, Says Association to Preserve Cape Cod
- Exception Made for Seasonal National Park Employees in Federal Hiring Freeze
- State Looking At Possible Removal Of Mid-Cape Dam
- Steamship Authority Calling on Army Corps to Dredge Hyannis Amid Sand Damage to Vessels
- Barnstable County Housing Survey Out Now
- Inspector General Completes Review Of Cape Cod Gateway Airport