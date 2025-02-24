You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Travel alert: Bass River Bridge (Route 28) to be closed weekdays for an extended period for sewer work

Travel alert: Bass River Bridge (Route 28) to be closed weekdays for an extended period for sewer work

February 24, 2025


DENNIS/YARMOUTH – The Dennis Police Department was notified by the Yarmouth Police Department of a planned closure of the Bass River Bridge to allow for wastewater project work to be completed on Rt 28 on the Yarmouth side of the bridge beginning on Monday, March 3, 2025. This is the information that the department received from the YPD:
The road work will be conducted on Route 28 east of Old Main/North Main Street and will take several weeks to complete. Route 28 will be closed during construction hours only, generally 7-5 Monday – Friday and the road will be paved each night.
The detour route for this project is above.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 