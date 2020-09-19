You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tree into wires knocks out power in Sandwich, Mashpee

Tree into wires knocks out power in Sandwich, Mashpee

September 19, 2020

Sandwich Fire/CWN

SANDWICH – A tree fell into primary power wires Saturday morning in Sandwich. The incident on Asa Meiggs Road knocked out power to 2,688 Eversource customers in Sandwich and Mashpee. Utility crews were responding to fix the damage and restore service.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 