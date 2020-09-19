SANDWICH – A tree fell into primary power wires Saturday morning in Sandwich. The incident on Asa Meiggs Road knocked out power to 2,688 Eversource customers in Sandwich and Mashpee. Utility crews were responding to fix the damage and restore service.
Tree into wires knocks out power in Sandwich, Mashpee
September 19, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Cod Commission and CCRTA Host Bay State Bike Month
- Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Elects Airline Executive As New Board Chair
- The Davenport Companies Induct Four Into ’15-Year Club’
- Sunday Journal with the Cape Cod and Islands Major Crisis Relief Fund
- Sunday Journal with Cape Cod Children’s Place
- Sunday Journal with the Wellfleet OysterFest
- COVID-19 Danger Continues to Drive Joblessness in US
- Global Virus Cases Top 30 million, Tally Shows
- Hyannis Artist Residency Applications Now Open
- Habitat for Humanity’s Ride for Homes Raises Over $100,000
- Fall River Diocese Announces Financial Support For Students
- Cape Air Providing Cargo Service Between Hyannis and Nantucket
- Cape Symphony and Conservatory Launches Homeschool Program