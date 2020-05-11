You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Tree limb in wires knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Falmouth

Tree limb in wires knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Falmouth

May 11, 2020

FALMOUTH – A tree limb fell into wires in Falmouth knocking out power to more than 500 Eversource customers Monday afternoon. The outage started about 3 PM and utility crews were working to repair the damage and hoped to have service restored by around 5 PM.

