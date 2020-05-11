FALMOUTH – A tree limb fell into wires in Falmouth knocking out power to more than 500 Eversource customers Monday afternoon. The outage started about 3 PM and utility crews were working to repair the damage and hoped to have service restored by around 5 PM.
Tree limb in wires knocks out power to 500 Eversource customers in Falmouth
May 11, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
