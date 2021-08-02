Trial of man accused of murdering Yarmouth Sgt. Sean Gannon gets underway in Barnstable



BARNSTABLE – The murder trial of the man accused of fatally shooting Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon got underway in Barnstable Superior Court Monday morning more than three years after the incident occurred. The suspect, Thomas M. Latanowich, allegedly shot Sgt. Gannon as police were trying to serve a warrant in Marstons Mills on April 12th, 2018. Gannon’s K-9 partner Nero was also shot and seriously injured. It is not clear how long the trial will last. A large contingent of media assembled outside the courthouse this morning.