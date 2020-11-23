Trooper who was shot identified, released from hospital



BOSTON, MA – From Mass State Police Colonel Christopher Mason: Trooper John Lennon, 28, who was shot Friday night in Hyannis, was released from Massachusetts General Hospital today. He will remain on injured leave as he receives further treatment and recovers.

Trooper Lennon suffered a serious gunshot wound to his right hand. The round went through his hand and then appears to have struck his ballistic vest in his shoulder area. The Trooper was shot shortly after 11:30 PM Friday from a motor vehicle he had just stopped on Camp Street in Hyannis. The vehicle fled immediately after the shooting, and the Trooper made a radio transmission to the State Police-Yarmouth Barracks stating that he had been shot.

Within moments Trooper Timothy Shields arrived on scene, took the wounded Trooper into his cruiser, and rushed him to Cape Cod Hospital. The wounded Trooper was later transported from CCH to MGH in Boston by ambulance.

Both Trooper Lennon and Trooper Shields graduated in May from the 85th Recruit Training Troop, the MSP’s most recent Academy class. Both are assigned to the Yarmouth Barracks.

The investigation into the identity of the suspect or suspects who shot the Trooper is being led by the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands district, with assistance from other State Police and Barnstable Police units. No further details are being released at this time in order to protect the integrity of that ongoing investigation.

Colonel Christopher Mason, Superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, issued the following statement:

“First and foremost, I commend our Trooper who suffered a serious injury in the performance of his duty, and his classmate and barracks-mate, Trooper Shields, who took quick and decisive action to get his wounded brother Trooper to the emergency room immediately. Both Troopers remained calm and composed in a highly stressful situation, and both did what they had to do without delay — behavior that speaks volumes about their character, courage, and the quality of their training at the State Police Academy. We are grateful that the outcome was not worse.

“We also offer our sincere thanks to the Barnstable Police Department for their valuable assistance and to the emergency medical staffs at Cape Cod Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital and to the EMTs who transported our Trooper to Boston.

“Last night once again reminds us of the inherent danger that is present any time a police officer walks up to a motor vehicle or a suspect, and of the commitment to public service demonstrated by Troopers and police officers who accept this risk to protect our communities from violent criminals.

“What happened last night also underscores the willingness of criminals to arm themselves and commit violent acts in the blink of an eye to avoid investigation or apprehension. We are left to wonder if our Trooper, by engaging a suspect or suspects who were armed and ready to shoot, prevented some other violent crime from occurring in the community.”Z

