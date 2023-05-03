Troopers arrest man on cocaine trafficking charges in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Shortly before midnight on Friday April 28, a Trooper assigned to State Police-Yarmouth was en route to his assigned patrol area traveling on Route 6 eastbound in Sandwich. At that time, he observed a white Chevrolet Blazer traveling at 80 miles per hour and crossing over the center lane markings, nearly striking another vehicle. The speed limit on this area of Route 6 is 55 mph.

The Trooper stopped the vehicle and identified the operator as David Kilburn, 26, of West Bridgewater. While speaking to Kilburn, the Trooper observed several items consistent with the sale and distribution of illegal narcotics. After an investigation on scene, the Trooper conducted a search of the vehicle and located approximately 50 grams combined of substances suspected to be Cocaine and Crack Cocaine. He also located a digital scale, packaging materials, and a large amount of cash.

Kilburn was placed under arrest and transported to the Bourne Barracks for booking. A bail commissioner was contacted and set bail at personal recognizance. Kilburn was scheduled to appear at Barnstable District Court for arraignment on the following charges:

1. Possession of a Class B Drug with Intent to Distribute;

2. Trafficking in Cocaine;

3. Marked Lanes Violation; and

4. Speeding.