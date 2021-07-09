Tropical Storm Elsa coverage

CAPE COD – Check this article for continuing coverage of Tropical Storm Elsa as warranted. Strong winds appear to be the biggest hazard.

11 AM update: Falmouth Police report that Palmer Avenue between Sippewissett Road & Route 28 is closed due to a downed tree and wires. Eversource is reporting 287 customers without power in Falmouth.

12:30 PM update: Power outages increasing especially on the upper and mid Cape. 4,700 Eversource customers are out in Barnstable and 1,300 are out in Mashpee. Just over 400 customers are out in Falmouth with nearly 450 in Bourne. Scattered other outages are also popping up across the Cape. Falmouth Police reported that Maravista Avenue near Toledo Street is closed due to a downed tree. Orleans Police reported a tree down in the 200 block of Route 28.

1:00 PM update: Yarmouth Police report a tree down on West Yarmouth Road at Buck Island Road. About 6,000 Eversource customers across the Cape without power: Mashpee 1,900 Barnstable, 1,600, Yarmouth 1,300, Falmouth, 550, Bourne, 450, Wellfleet 175.