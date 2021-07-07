Tropical Storm Watch issued for Cape and Islands



Elsa Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 31

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA AL052021

510 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

Barnstable MA-

510 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible

somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

– Chatham

– Falmouth

– Provincetown

* WIND

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind

– Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39

to 57 mph

– PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm

force.

– PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be

underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.

– ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind

becomes hazardous.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored

mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or

uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees

are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown

over.

– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within

urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving

conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE

– No storm surge inundation forecast

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm

surge flooding

– PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.

Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip

currents are possible.

– PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding

are needed.

– ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor

forecasts.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher

amounts

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for

localized flooding rain

– PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for

localized flooding from heavy rain.

– PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area

vulnerable to flooding.

– ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter

currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become

swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in

usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding

of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor

drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds

become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and

bridge closures.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST

UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

– PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms

with gusty winds may still occur.

– PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect

against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest

tornado situation.

– ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.