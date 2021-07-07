Tropical Storm Watch issued for Cape and Islands

Elsa Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 31
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA AL052021
510 PM EDT Wed Jul 7 2021
Barnstable MA-
…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…
A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible
somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
– Chatham
– Falmouth
– Provincetown
* WIND
– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
– Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
– PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
– PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be
underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.
– ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind
becomes hazardous.
– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
– Scattered power and communications outages.
* STORM SURGE
– No storm surge inundation forecast
– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm
surge flooding
– PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding.
Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip
currents are possible.
– PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding
are needed.
– ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor
forecasts.
– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
– Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding.
* FLOODING RAIN
– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
– Peak Rainfall Amounts: 1-3 inches, with locally higher
amounts
– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
localized flooding rain
– PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
localized flooding from heavy rain.
– PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
– ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.
– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.
– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter
currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become
swollen and overflow in spots.
– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in
usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding
of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor
drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds
become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and
bridge closures.
* TORNADO
– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected
– PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms
with gusty winds may still occur.
– PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect
against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest
tornado situation.
– ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.