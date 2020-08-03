Tropical Storm Watch issued for Cape Cod



Tropical Storm Watch

Isaias Local Watch/Warning Statement/Advisory Number 25

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA AL092020

525 AM EDT Mon Aug 3 2020

…TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT…

A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

– Chatham

– Falmouth

– Provincetown

* WIND

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind – Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

– PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force.

– PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.

– ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

– Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.

– A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

– Scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly.

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Not available at this time. To be updated shortly.

* FLOODING RAIN

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Peak Rainfall Amounts: around 1 inch

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for localized flooding rain

– PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for localized flooding from heavy rain.

– PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

– ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

– Localized rainfall flooding may prompt a few evacuations.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly rise with swifter currents. Small streams, creeks, and ditches may become swollen and overflow in spots.

– Flood waters can enter a few structures, especially in usually vulnerable spots. A few places where rapid ponding of water occurs at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Several storm drains and retention ponds become near-full and begin to overflow. Some brief road and bridge closures.

* TORNADO

– LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

– Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes

– THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected

– PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds may still occur.

– PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest tornado situation.

– ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.

– POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None

– Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.

* FOR MORE INFORMATION:

– https://www.weather.gov/box

